FBI called to investigate deadly Minneapolis arrest

Many questions remain Tuesday morning following an arrest in South Minneapolis where a man died after an encounter with police.

The incident happened just before 8 Monday night after police were called for a report of a man trying to use a forged document at the store.

When police got to the area, they found a man, believed to be in his 40s, inside his car.

He was told to get out of his car by the officers and then things got physical.

Officers placed the man in handcuffs, and at one point during the arrest, officers noticed the man was in medical distress.

An ambulance was called in and the suspect was taken to the hospital where he died.

There is also video on social media allegedly showing a police officer's knee on the man's neck while waiting for the ambulance.

The man says that he can't breathe a number of times in the video.

Investigators say body cameras were on during the interaction and the FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have been called in.

