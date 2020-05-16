FBI arrests foster parents of child who died at Spirit Lake Reservation

The foster parents of a 5-year-old girl who died at the Spirit Lake Reservation were arrested Friday night on unknown charges.

Erich Longie, 42, and Tammy Longie, 45, are currently in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center on a hold from the U.S. Marshals, according to the jail.

Jail staff said they were brought in by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday at around 9 p.m.

The Longie’s were the foster parents of Raven Thompson, 5, and Zane Thompson, 7, after receiving the siblings from Spirit Lake Social Services, according to their father Aaron Thompson Jr.

The FBI, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating the death of Raven.

Thompson previously told us that Zane was at Sanford Hospital in Fargo being interviewed by investigators and treated for unknown injuries.