FACT CHECK: Detroit Lakes gas station isn't closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Despite one online group claiming a Detroit Lakes gas station is closed due to COVID-19 exposure, Valley News Live learned that's not the case.

In a Facebook post, the group claimed the Holiday gas station shut down after 'a woman came in coughing, used the bathroom, approached a register and on the way out turned around' and told cashiers she tested positive for COVID-19.

However, our reporter called the gas station who says they are only temporarily closed for 'sanitary purposes.' They say they are set to open again before 5 p.m. Thursday evening.