F-M schools taking precautions due to COVID-19

In the F-M area, school districts are gearing up for the spread of the coronavirus.

In Fargo, the school district is already doing thorough cleaning and disinfecting throughout the schools.

School leaders say they are working closely with local health officials to monitor any changes with coronavirus.

Moorhead Public Schools is meeting regularly with the Minnesota Department of Health. At this time, there are no changes to scheduled school activities.

School leaders are promoting prevention measures as well as cleaning and disinfecting all school spaces daily.

West Fargo Public Schools is going a step further. They announced Wednesday they will not allow any out of state travel for the month of March, excluding Moorhead.

This will cancel a couple of trips where groups of students had planned to travel to large metropolitan areas in the U.S.

These precautions are on top of cleaning and disinfecting daily.

North Dakota State University also announced travel restrictions.

"There was an email about traveling internationally as far as NDSU students and how it’s all shutting down," said Makenna Hesch, NDSU student.

NDSU community members who have traveled to any country with a level 3 travel notice from the CDC must stay away from campus and self-monitor for 14 days.

"On campus, we have been getting emails even from the Wellness Center saying make sure to wipe down everything, just basic sanitary rules," said Jacquie Holm, NDSU student.

The university established a crisis management response team responsible for preparing, monitoring and reacting to the spread of this disease

Health officials are working closely with all area schools for recommendations to keep every student and staff member healthy.

At this time, no classes are being canceled in the F-M area.

NDSU resources: https://www.ndsu.edu/police_safety/covid_19_preparedness_and_response/

West Fargo resources: https://www.west-fargo.k12.nd.us/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=9243&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=18138&PageID=1

Moorhead resources: https://www.moorheadschools.org/covid-19/

Fargo Resources: https://www.fargo.k12.nd.us/cms/lib/ND01911460/Centricity/domain/94/journey/miscellaneous/Corona_Virus_2020.pdf