F-16 flyovers planned to honor COVID-19 essential workers in Moorhead

The city of Moorhead says F-16 flyovers will happened on Wednesday the 13th to honor COVID-19 essential workers.

The flyover will happen over the Sanford Moorhead clinic between 11:40 to 11:55 am flying west to east.

The city says that Moorhead is one of several communities across Minnesota that is getting a special recognition by the Minnesota National Guard, along with the 934th Air Wing of the Air Force Reserve.

Maj. Gen. Jensen says, "Whether you are a medical provider or a meat packing employee; a teacher or gas station attendant; an emergency responder or a garbage collector, your work and the care you provide have kept our state safe and functioning. Thank you for your service and your sacrifice."