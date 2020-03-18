Local eye clinics hard at work, limiting patients to stop virus spread

We want to give a big shoutout to healthcare providers that are hard at work and have been since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Hospital and family care clinics are open, but we can't forget about our local eye doctors still taking patients.

"We serve a really vulnerable population," said Dr. Michelle Atchison, an Ophthalmologist at Eye Consultants of Fargo. "We serve a lot of elderly and also some very young patients as well."

Dr. Atchison is one of the many health care providers trying to bring the virus to a halt.

"We're focusing on seeing the patients that only that really need treatment for sight-threatening conditions at this point," said Atchison.

Everyone that has a routine six month to one-year follow-up is going to have to come back later.

"We want to be cautious that we're not exposing anyone that doesn't need to be out," said Atchison. "What keeps us going is that we are here to help people, and we want to do the best that we can to see the patients that really need to be seeing us."

Dr. Atchison says that if you have concerns about your eyes, you can call them at any time. If you don't, she's advising you to stay home.

The doctor tells us they have someone on call 24/7 for urgent cases.