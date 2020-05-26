Exclusive: Uncle says loss of 2-year-old Becker County boy hard to process

Nathan Magnuson says he was sleeping Sunday morning when his finance told him the news.

His sister Missy Hedlund, 46, was being treated at the burn unit of a Twin Cities hospital for injuries suffered during a weekend blaze.

“With this pandemic, no one is allowed at the hospital, so I can't be by my sister's side,” Manguson said.

Becker County deputies said 48-year-old Mike Hedlund, Missy’s husband, and their 5-year-old daughter were also hurt in the fire.

Mike is already out of a Fargo hospital as of Monday, according to Magnuson.

Deputies responded Sunday at around 12:46 a.m. to a house fire approximately nine miles northeast of Detroit Lakes, according to a media release.

Magnuson said 11 children lived in that house and the loss of 2-year-old Micah has been a wound too raw and sensitive to touch.

“Tragedy came along with the fire. You know, Micah's gone to a different place now,” Magnuson said

Although the sheriff said in his initial media release two people went back inside, Magnuson wanted to clear the record saying everyone searched the house for Micah.

“They couldn't get through the flame to get upstairs, so they went outside hollering for Mike and Missy. And I guess Mike jumped out the bedroom window. And they all went in to try and find Micah at that time,” he said.

Magnuson credited the children on the first floor, who were playing video games, for being the first to hear the smoke alarm, thus avoiding a deadlier outcome.

“If it wasn't for that game system, I don't think anyone would be here,” Magnuson said.

With the house a total loss, he said the family needs all the help it can get. He’s hoping the children can receive another Xbox One to keep their minds off the tragedy.

Below is a list of some of the items the family needs.

======================================================

Blankets, mattresses, bed comforters.

Boy's clothes - 4T, 6/7, 8; Shoe size - 12 for 2 kids.

Men's clothes - M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL; Shoe size - 9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 10, and 11.5; Pants - 36/32, 36/34

Women's clothes - L to XL; Shoe size 9; Pants - 15/16

Contact information - 218-457-2852