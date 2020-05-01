'Everyone's watching': Biden's VP audition process begins

The “veepstakes” competition that unfolds every four years is one of the most unpredictable, often awkward, rituals of politics.

That’s especially true this time as the pandemic has overtaken the presidential campaign, forcing those thought to be in the running for the No. 2 spot to be even more creative in getting noticed.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden began the process of selecting a running mate in earnest on Thursday by announcing a committee to vet potential candidates.

The panel’s work will likely last through July.

Biden has limited some of the mystery by promising to pick a woman.

