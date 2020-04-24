Eventide reports more cases of COVID-19 at its ND and MN facilities

A long-term care facility says it has more cases of COVID-19 with both residents and staff contracting the infectious disease.

Eventide on Eighth had three additional residents test positive bringing the number to 16 so far, according to Eventide President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Riewer.

Riewer also said on Friday that four staff members have COVID-19 at that Moorhead location.

There are a total of 20 people with the disease at the Eventide on Eighth location. The facility has 195 beds, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Furthermore, Eventide is reporting that a staff member at Eventide Sheyenne Crossings in West Fargo tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Eventide location in Fargo has 22 cases, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Riewer added that a staff member at the senior living apartments tested positive for the disease.

Eventide has eight different locations in Minnesota and North Dakota with 1,400 staff members.

No one is allowed to enter Eventide facilities if they are ill and any staff members who exhibit symptoms are instructed to self-quarantine at home.

Below is a copy of the media release posted on its website.

======================================================

Dear Families and Friends,

It seems the right way to begin these updates is with gratitude. Thank you to our community for being supportive during this challenging time.

Our staff and residents will never tire of your support. I would be remiss not to mention our dedicated team. Each day I see all of the hard work they do and I am reminded of how those who work in our industry are mission driven individuals who chose a career in caring for others. They are all #EventideHeroes.

To date we have had 13 residents test positive for COVID-19 as well as nine staff at our Eventide Fargo care center; one staff has tested positive in the senior living apartments.

At our Eventide on Eighth care center we have 16 residents who have tested positive and four staff.

We have recently learned that we have one staff person at our Eventide Sheyenne Crossings care center who has tested positive.

All staff who have tested positive are in self-quarantine.

Here is what we are doing:

We are fortunate to have excellent infection control specialists and clinical teams at each of our communities who provide information and ongoing training based on CDC recommendations. This includes the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for protecting both residents and staff.

Each of our communities has a designated area for residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. These areas have assigned staff and we believe these cohorts will help us stop the spread of the virus.

I am pleased that both Minnesota and North Dakota have announced aggressive testing plans in an effort to better protect vulnerable adults. Once we can do regular, large-scale testing, we will know what we are truly looking at and how to best manage it.

We continue to work with the CDC, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Departments of Health in Minnesota and North Dakota.

We monitor and screen residents for symptoms of COVID-19 per recommendation of the Department of Health and screen staff upon entering our buildings. No one is allowed to enter the building if they are ill and any staff who exhibit symptoms are instructed to self-quarantine at home.

I cannot emphasize enough how proud I am of our 1,400 staff at our eight locations. They have been working tirelessly since the beginning of March to protect our residents. We are going to keep doing the great work we do. Thank you to all of our #EventideHeroes.

Sincerely,

Jon Riewer, President & CEO