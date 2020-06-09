Eventide reports 15 COVID-19 deaths at Moorhead location, blames Minnesota for lag in testing

For the first time, Eventide Senior Living Communities is releasing the number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus at its locations in North Dakota and Minnesota.

While 15 residents at Eventide on Eighth died of Covid-19, the company said on Tuesday the Minnesota Department of Health contributed to the high death count.

“We believe the vast difference in numbers between Eventide Fargo and Eventide on Eighth today is due to the initial lag in testing we experienced with the Minnesota Department of Health,” Eventide Chief Executive Officer Jon Riewer said in a statement.

Eventide Fargo had six deaths and Riewer credited the state of North Dakota for doing widespread testing, which kept the death count low.

“Immediately after the confirmation of the first case at Eventide Fargo, regular widespread testing of residents and staff began. The Minnesota Department of Health did not provide widespread testing at Eventide on Eighth until May 13, even though the first case was reported on April 17,” Riewer said.

The only Eventide location with a death besides the facilities in Fargo and Moorhead was Eventide Downtown Care Center in Devils Lake where one person died, according to its website.

