Eventide on Eighth in Moorhead confirms a case of COVID-19

Eventide on Eighth in Moorhead has confirmed with Valley News Live that it has a confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in its care center.

Staff say they're taking all the necessary steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 at their location - and working with the Minnesota Department of Health to take the appropriate steps.

Meanwhile, Eventide-Fargo now says 10 more residents and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

They had their first resident case confirmed last Friday - and then tested the entire unit. The 12 new cases were confirmed Thursday, and today everyone at Eventide-Fargo was tested for COVID-19. No one is hospitalized at this time. All Eventide locations remain closed to the public, and strict infection control measures are in place, including screening of residents and staff.

Statement from Eventide on Eighth in Moorhead:

Eventide on Eighth in Moorhead has identified a confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in its care center.

We are taking all steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our location. We are working in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Health to ensure we are taking appropriate steps.

We continue to follow all recommended guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and the Minnesota Department of Health to protect our residents and staff from this virus and will continue to take every action possible to prevent it from spreading in our setting.

Our team continues its aggressive proactive infection control measures and screening procedures, which we believe will help us manage this case as effectively as possible.

