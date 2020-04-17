After first denying to release numbers, Eventide in Fargo now says it has 12 more cases of COVID-19

Eventide in Fargo says ten more residents and two employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The facility confirmed last Friday that a resident tested positive, and it then tested that entire unit.

Initially, Eventide declined to release any numbers to Valley News Live on its positive cases citing a federal law.

But, the nursing home changed course on Friday afternoon.

According to Eventide, it learned of the 12 cases Thursday and on Friday decided to test everyone for COVID-19 in the facility.

The nursing home stated that no one is currently hospitalized.

All Eventide locations remain closed to the public and strict infection control measures are in place, including screening residents and staff.