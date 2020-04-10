Eventide identifies confirmed case of Covid-19

Eventide Fargo has identified a confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of the virus in our setting,” says Jon Riewer, President and CEO. “We are working in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health to ensure we are taking appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are continuing the strict preventative actions we implemented in early March.”

Staff that interacted with the resident have been sent home to self-quarantine for 14 days.

All Eventide locations activated the organization’s COVID-19 response plan in March and continue to follow these safety measures.

·Each location is closed to all visitors for everyone’s safety per the requirement of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We encourage loved ones to communicate with our residents by phone or video chat, if possible.

·Every Eventide community has strict infection control measures. This includes restricting residents from congregating in social spaces, moving throughout the building and keeping them in their rooms. Dedicated staff continues to serve residents, ensuring they each receive one-on-one activities and daily movement.

· Residents are monitored and screened for symptoms of COVID-19 twice per day.

·All staff is screened when they arrive at work. Staff are not allowed in the building if they are ill. Any staff who exhibit symptoms are instructed to self-quarantine at home.

“Our dedicated professional caregivers are working tirelessly to prevent serious illnesses and provide compassionate support. Our clinical team is contacting family members to share information about their loved ones and respond to questions. We will also provide regular updates to family members on the status of our operations. We all remain focused on providing exceptional care and services for our residents,” Riewer added.