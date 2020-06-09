Essentia Health's "Mix and Mingle" event going virtual

An event known for encouraging people to mingle with their local doctors has gone virtual.

The 4th Annual Essentially Yours Mix & Mingle shifted to an online auction and Live Zoom, because of the risks associated with COVID-19.

It is happening this Thursday afternoon.

It is an important fundraising event for the Essentia Health Fargo Foundation.

The social & auction will be supporting the Compassionate Care Fund, to provide for iPads for patient rooms, and support employees and staff's mental & physical well-being.

It will by hosted by The Valley Today's Lisa Budeau.

You can see a preview of the auction items at: http://essentiahealth.maestroweb.com

Silent auction will be open from 8 am on June 8th until 9 pm on June 11th. Text ESSENTIA to 71760 to join the online auction!

You can join the Live Zoom at 4:30 pm, June 11th.

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/77437564416

Online Auction Tips:

- To get text alerts, you must register via texting ESSENTIA to 71760.

- Tap Items to browse the catalog of items.

- Tap an "Item Name" to read the description, add to watch list, and bid.

- Tap "My Bids" to view your watch list and bid history.

- Use "AutoBid" to set up automatic bidding for items of your choice.