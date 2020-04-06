Essentia Health notifies patients of medication storage issue

Essentia Health announced Monday they have become aware of an issue at a former distribution partner’s medication storage location in Fargo.

The issue may have resulted in certain vaccines and medications being stored at temperatures outside the range recommended by manufacturers.

The vaccines and medications were later sent to Essentia Health for use with patients.

Medications and vaccines stored outside the recommended range do not cause the vaccines and medications to be harmful, but it could reduce the effectiveness, according to a release.

Essentia said they notified all potentially impacted clinic locations where those medications were distributed, and have since removed any potentially affected medication received from the facility and are reviewing information on patients who received the potentially affected vaccines and medications.

Essentia said this is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.