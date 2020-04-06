Essentia Health notifies patients of medication storage issue, patients express concern

Patients of Essentia Health were notified Monday that the effectiveness of some vaccines and medications they received are in question because of a storage issue.

Essentia patients received a letter in the mail saying one of their former distribution parter’s storage location was not at the correct temperature for the vaccines and medications inside.

“How does something like this happen, why does something like this happen?” said Kathy Griggs of West Fargo. “It’s very confusing.”

Griggs’ six-year-old granddaughter received one of the vaccines, potentially resulting in her having to receive the vaccine again.

“To have to put her through this again, number one and number two, its very concerning,” Griggs said.” What else isn’t right? We are supposed to trust these professionals.”

According to Essentia, up to 45,000 patients may be impacted, half of those relating to flu shots.

Amanda Lane and her daughter are two of those patients.

“If we were not fighting COVID right now, I wouldn’t be as upset, but the fact that you have been spending all this time thinking you have some immunities to the flu and now you find out you may or may not,” Lane said. “It’s kind of upsetting.”

As a nurse, Lane is concerned about her vulnerability.

“Also, my daughter, she has respiratory issues and asthma,” Lane said. “I rely on those, we rely on those flu shots.”

In February of 2020, Essentia took over the management, storage and distribution process for medications from the former distribution partner and at that time, they said they identified the issue.

“We got our flu shots in September and it’s now April and we’re just finding out that our flu shots may or may not have been compromised,” Lane said. “There’s got to be a lot better documentation and auditing when you are giving a shot to someone.”

Essentia says they are working with the patients and their providers to determine revaccination or treatment.

For patients who would like to consult with a healthcare professional or want further information, go to www.EssentiaHealth.org/medicationstorage or call the patient support line at 1-833-594-0376 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

