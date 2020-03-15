Essentia Health announces visitor restrictions

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Essentia Health has made the decision to restrict visitors at hospitals. This is being done to protect patients and staff, and prevent the spread of this virus.

No visitors are allowed, except in the following circumstances:

-Inpatients: Visitors only will be allowed based on compassionate-care needs. Family members are advised to call the hospital/unit before coming.

-Emergency department: One visitor for pediatric, vulnerable adult, trauma or other patient requiring communication to a health care team on their behalf.

-Pediatric patients: One adult visitor will be allowed per patient.

-Labor and delivery patients: One adult visitor will be allowed per patient.

-Neonatal intensive care unit: One parent is permitted to visit at a time.

-All other visitors will be asked to leave the hospital.

Additionally, no visitors who are ill will be allowed.

It is encouraged that family and friends use alternative methods of communication with patients, such as phone calls, Facetime, Skype or other digital channels.

Health officials say they recognize this change will be difficult but believe it is necessary to protect patients and staff from spreading illness.

This policy goes into effect at noon Monday, March 16, and will continue indefinitely.