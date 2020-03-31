Essentia Health accepting donations to help its employees

Essentia Health opens drop-off site for community donations

Essentia Health is accepting community donations at its South University Clinic, located at 1702 South University Drive, Fargo.

While the most pressing need are medical-grade N95 masks, other useful items include:

• Medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) — masks, gowns, eye protection and gloves

• Face shields

• Handmade masks

Donations can be dropped off on Wednesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the South University Clinic.

Donors are asked to pull up into the valet parking loop off University Drive. Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wait for site staff to collect the donations.

Our staff will organize donations and make sure items are distributed to the appropriate people. For more information, email COVIDdonations@essentiahealth.org.

For information about financial donations to support our patients and front-line workers, visit Essentia Health Foundation at EssentiaHealth.org/Foundation/Fargo.

“We appreciate our friends and neighbors graciously offering donations and support to help our staff and patients,” said Tonya Loken, community relations program manager at Essentia. “We are humbled by your generosity and caring.”

Donations of PPE will help us meet ongoing health care needs, as well as conserve existing PPE for providers.

To improve the effectiveness of handmade masks please see directions on our website. Directions for face shields can be found at delve.com.

