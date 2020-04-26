Enjoying the outdoors while staying safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic

After months of cold weather and now people are being asked to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are looking for ways to escape from it all, turning to the outdoors.

“I’m extremely excited to be outside finally,” said Tim Erlandson of Fargo as he arrived at Osgood Golf Course. “I thought this winter was going to last a long time.”

Erlandson is not alone. Officials are reporting more people enjoying parks, walking trails, and other outdoor recreation.

While it is encouraged for both your mental and physical health to get outside, experts warn that you still need to do so responsibly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“All public land is open right now, but we have to use our common sense right when using it,” said Kim Pleticha, MN DNR Assistant Communications Director. “So if you pull into a state park and it’s very crowded, I would highly encourage you to turn around and find a quieter location.”

Pleticha explains that the guidelines for activities like hiking, fishing, and boating are all very similar to typical safety regulations for COVID-19.

“The key is doing it in a safe and healthy manner,” Pleticha said. “What we are encouraging people to do is absolutely get outside, enjoy this beautiful weather, but do it while maintaining your social distance from other people. You should only be recreating with people in your own household, and for anybody else, you have to keep them at a distance.”

It’s also recommended that you do any activities close to home. Officials do not want you to be traveling great distances during the pandemic.

Even golf courses opening for the season are adapting so that you can continue to outside, socialize, and stay active, all while staying safe.

“We’ve taken some precautions to try and make sure that we are social distancing correctly, trying to keep our customers and players as safe as possible” said Lisa Schwinden, PGA Head Professional at Osgood Golf Course. “Limiting as many places as they can touch. So things we are doing right now is spacing our tee times out, we are doing walking only, no riding carts, no rental pushcarts or rental clubs are available.”

Experts say outdoor regulations are an important part of staying safe and stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Before you head outside for any outdoor recreations, it’s recommended that you read the guidelines for the area.

