Employees show support for CPS manager accused of having a hostile work environment

County Administrator Robert Wilson has released the formal responses of Family Services Manager Linda Dorff and CPS Unit supervisor Rick VanCamp.

The two were asked to respond to the county's allegations against them involving a hostile workplace.

A Cass County Sheriff's Investigator previously reported problems of high turnover, heavy caseload and unhappiness among CPS employees.

Both Dorff's and VanCamp's responses will be read to the board for further consideration. You can find both their responses attached to this story under "related documents".

On March 16th, five potential actions will be taken including, no action at all, reassignment, termination, suspension or an improvement plan for both Dorff and VanCamp.