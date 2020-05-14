Employee working at Grand Forks plant where outbreak occurred dies

An employee who worked for LM Wind Power in Grand Forks has died.

That was confirmed by a General Electric spokesman. In a statement, the spokesman said GE won’t be releasing additional information out of respect for the family’s privacy and health privacy laws.

GE owns LM Wind Power.

”We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our employees,” Jagadish Rao, plant director, said in a statement. “We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our colleague, and have offered to assist the family during this difficult time.”

It’s unclear if the death was related to COVID-19.

Last month, the plant closed after 124 out of 900 employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Emails we obtained through an open records request showed Grand Forks city officials received two complaints by employees weeks before the outbreak occurred. They alleged enough wasn't being done to protect staff from the infectious disease.