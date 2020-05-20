Emergency hospital set up in FARGODOME is coming down

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says the cots set up at the FARGODOME for an emergency hospital will be coming down.

The mayor says this is because the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients remains relatively steady in the metro.

This came out of a press conference the city hosted on Wednesday, May 20.

Sanford Health says it has 45 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and Essentia Health says it has anywhere from five to 10 in all its hospitals in the West Region.

Sanford also announced a new policy on visitors where one visitor is allowed per guest at the hospital and clinic.