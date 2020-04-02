Emergency crews rescue man submerged in water

Quick response efforts from first responders helped save a man who became submerged in the water Thursday morning in Stutsman County.

Major Justin Falk with the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office reports they were called out around 9:30 AM to a 78-year-old man whose vehicle had been submerged into water on County Road 67 south of Cleveland.

Major Falk says the water had come up to the man's chest, but the first responder was able to extricate him from the vehicle and he was transported by Medina ambulance to the hospital.

Falk added that conditions at the time factored into the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.