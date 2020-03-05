Warren ends 2020 presidential bid, not endorsing anyone yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren has ended her Democratic presidential bid after a disappointing finish in Super Tuesday states.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Massachusetts senator told supporters Thursday she refuses to “let disappointment blind” her.

Warren has spoken to front-runners Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden but said she will wait to make a decision on whom to endorse.

Warren’s campaign had the markers of success: robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising and a national organization. But she was squeezed out by Sanders, who had an immovable base of voters she needed to advance.

In the end, Warren didn’t even win her home state, finishing third behind Biden and Sanders.

Warren’s exit from the race comes days after Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg dropped out.

