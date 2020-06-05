Elephant dies in India after eating explosive-stuffed fruit

Indian police have arrested a man accused of causing the death of a pregnant elephant that died after biting a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers that exploded in its mouth.

The 15-year-old elephant was unable to eat after the injury and died in a river in Pallakad in southern Kerala state.

Details of the suspect aren't immediately available. The state forest department is investigating whether he was a poacher or a farmer who wanted to kill the elephant to prevent it from damaging crops.

The elephant’s death has caused an outrage among animal rights activists.