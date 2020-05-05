Elective surgeries to resume in Minnesota

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed executive order 20-51, providing a road map for safely restarting elective surgeries.

Doctors, dentists, and veterinarians that develop a plan to keep patients and healthcare professionals safe will be allowed to offer procedures which can treat chronic conditions, prevent and cure disease, and relieve chronic pain, starting next week.

The Executive Order will allow hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics (veterinary, medical, or dental) to resume procedures once the facility has developed criteria for determining which procedures should proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These facilities will also need to provide a plan to maintain a safe environment for staff, patients, and visitors.

“Minnesota has made significant progress in building up critical resources to combat COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “We’re proud that this progress will allow our medical professionals to safely resume certain procedures to keep Minnesotans healthy and improve their quality of life.”

“We remain committed to preserving and acquiring protective equipment to protect our front-line employees from COVID-19,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “But health conditions haven’t been put on hold during this pandemic. This action will help Minnesotans get care for chronic pain, treat and prevent disease, and address their health concerns.”

Non-essential and elective surgeries were delayed by earlier Executive Orders.

This Executive Order is effective immediately upon approval by the Minnesota Executive Council.