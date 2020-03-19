Eight new Coronavirus cases confirmed in North Dakota

The amount of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in North Dakota doubled overnight.

The North Dakota Department of Health announced eight more confirmed cases on Thursday morning.

Seven of the individuals are from Burleigh County and one was a man in his 60s from Morton County.

The Burleigh County individuals are: a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 60s, and two women in their 20s.

Six of these individuals have a history of travel, while two of the cases are community spread.

This brings the total number of cases in the state of North Dakota to 15, up from 7 just yesterday.

So far in the state, 508 people have been tested for the illness, 493 were negative and 15 were positive.

Only one person has been hospitalized.