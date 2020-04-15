Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

The COVID-19 case count in Minnesota is getting closer to 2,000 with the state now reporting 1,809 positive cases.

Eight more people have died since the last report was released, bringing that total to 87 in the state.

970 people are listed as recovered in the state and no longer need isolation. 197 people are in the hospital and 93 of them are in the ICU.

The map from the MNDOH shows Clay County is now reporting its first death from the virus. Wilkin County is now reporting its second death from the virus.

