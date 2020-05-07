Edgewood Public Golf Course in Fargo to allow carts

We have an update for golfers.

Edgewood Public Golf Course will allow cart rentals starting this Friday.

There will be some modified procedures due to COVID-19 concerns.

Edgewood joins Rose Creek and Prairiewood Public Golf Course as the courses that now allow carts, weather permitting.

Osgood Public Golf Course is scheduled to allow cart rentals on Monday, May 11th.

The complete list of Fargo Golf COVID-19 Guidelines can be found at FargoGolf.net. We have added that link to this story.

Officials say in order to golf at any of the Fargo courses, users must strictly adhere to the minimum of 6 feet distance rule.

The intentional or deliberate failure to abide by these rules are subject to expulsion from the course without a refund.