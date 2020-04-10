Easy recipes for Easter Sunday treats

Your Easter plans may have changed, but that doesn't mean the menu has to! The whole family will love these treat options and it gives your kids a chance to help out in the making process.

Chick Deviled Eggs:

12 Eggs

4 Tbsp Mayonnaise

4 Tsp Mustard

Boil one dozen eggs in a gentle for 12 minutes. Let cool. Peel eggs and cut top 1/3 off. Also cut a small slice out of the bottom of the egg to get it to stand up. Remove yokes and place in bowl. Stir mayonnaise and mustard into yokes until creamy texture. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cut half inch corner out of a Ziploc bag. Fill with egg yolk mixture. Set each empty egg on its end on a plate. Pipe the egg yolk mixture into the empty egg whites until it slightly overfills the top. Place the egg white tops at an angle on top of the filled eggs.

Cut black olives into small pieces for eggs and place on egg yolk for chick face. Finish with two pieces of shredded cheddar cheese for beaks.

Ricke Krispies Egg Nests:

Rice Krispies Bars

Milk chocolate mini eggs

Shredded coconut

Green food colorign

Take Rice Krispies treat out of wrapper and place on plate. Microwave for 10 seconds. The Rice Krispies should now be pliable. Shape into nest with an indent on top. Mix shredded coconut with a few drops of green food coloring. Add a little water and stir until a consistent color is reached.

Fill nest with shredded coconut and place 3 to 4 chocolate eggs on top.

*These nests can also be made with Rice Krispies cereal's recipe for bars. Tip: use butter on your hands before shaping nests to keep the mixture from sticking.

M&M Flowers:

Pretzels Snaps

Vanilla frosting

M&Ms in Easter shades

Smooth a small dollop of frosting evenly onto square gird pretzel. Place M&M in center. Place 6 more M&Ms in different colors surrounding the middle M&M in a circle.