Easter Sunday blaze leaves Perham family's home a total loss

It was a normal day of chores at a rural Perham, Minn., farmstead Easter Sunday when David Hanson says he saw flames blazing out his home’s bathroom window.

“When I opened the door, the fire just came right down the hall and shut in front of me and I took off. It’s all I could do,” Hanson said.

Hanson says he tried to go back to save the family’s two cats and dog, but says heavy wind gusts spread the fire rapidly and made the rescue impossible.

“Just couldn’t do anything. It was so hot," Hanson said.

While a cause has still yet to be determined, Hanson says he believes it was started by their faulty water heater they were planning to replace.

Hanson says his wife, Hope, and their three young boys had left the home just 30 minutes before the flames broke out— Something the family says was an Easter blessing.

“I was happy that me and the kids were not there and we were safe. And I was happy that he was safe. That was all I was thinking about,” Hope said.

For David, this isn’t his first tragedy as he lost his childhood home to a fire almost two years ago to the day, as well as a barn and equipment when a tornado ripped through his farmstead back in 2010.

“But it’s hard. It probably would have hit me a lot harder if the kids were around,” David said.

And while thankful for their health and safety, the charred board games and memories are a tough pill to swallow for Hope.

“It's hard for me because it’s all my kids stuff and all my wedding stuff,” she said.

The Hanson's say they are currently staying at a family members house and are unsure what the future looks like, as nothing in the home was insured.

“It was a temporary house that we moved up here quick. It was temporary and we were just hoping to build very soon,” Hope explained.

The Hanson's say they thank the community for wrapping them in love and support in their dark time, adding they hope to call the farmstead home once again someday soon.

If you’d like to help the Hanson’s, you can donate to their GoFundMe page found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-hanson-family-recover-from-house-fire/share?fbclid=IwAR07Yjkl7r7ytlcD0R_woE5q0bYZItbRgGcgYH3pZU71HeAOF7l13Z0Oh4w

Or you can drop items off for the family at the Perham Museum if you call ahead.