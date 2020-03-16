Easing the transition from school to staying at home

Minnesota and North Dakota children are home from school after state leaders made the decision to close schools to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For both children and parents, this is a big change to their lives, having their normal schedule disrupted.

"Routine and continuity is extremely important for young people as they experience challenging times,” said ND State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. “When they are absent the routine of a school, their anxiety may escalate."

School leaders are asking parents and guardians to help keep kids safe during this coronavirus pandemic, but also alleviating stresses that may come from the current circumstances.

"One of the best questions as adults is to ask children, ‘what have you heard’," Baesler said.

Experts are advising open, honest, and accurate conversations to ease some anxiety or fear without overwhelming children with information.

"Really normalize those feelings,” said pediatric psychotherapist Allana Danduran. “Let them feel those feelings, encourage them to connect with their emotions and feel them, and then let’s try and challenge some of those worries."

Danduran advises assuring children that these changes are happening to protect them, not to scare them.

While changes are happening, it's also important to still have routines.

"Having a similar plan to what they had at school,” said licenses phycologist Renae Reinardy. “It can take a little bit of time to develop that and it’s OK to start gradually and move toward more and more structure."

This could mean waking up and going to bed as usual, lunch at the time your child would at school, or simply planning activities to keep the brain active.

"Having structure and routine is going to be really important to decrease feelings of loneliness, overwhelm, frustration,” Reinardy said. “It's important to be able to challenge yourself with trying new things, being inspired, inspiring those around us to create and explore."

Creating a positive space for children at home.

