EXCLUSIVE: WF assistant principal resigns after physical altercation with student

A West Fargo High School assistant principal has resigned after having a physical altercation with a student.

West Fargo schools placed Dr. Kelly Peters on paid administrative leave last week only for Peters to then submit his resignation.

West Fargo officials are calling Peters's actions on March 3 'excessive and aggressive.' Documents filed in Peters's personnel file say it all started when a new student was walking away from a teacher and ignoring his prompts to come back to the library.

Peters soon came upon the situation and tried to intervene, but the student continued to ignore Peters as well. The student walked past him and told Peters he wasn't a student at WFHS.

Peters says at that moment, he thought they had an intruder and grabbed the student's arm.

Documents say video footage shows Peters lifting the student's arm and forcing him through the main office doors, knocking down three office chairs and a picture on the wall.

15 faculty and staff members wrote witness statements after the incident, with many saying it appeared the student was thrown through the door. The statement says Peters soon started calling for the school's resource officer yelling, 'Arrest him! Arrest him!'

Statements also indicate the student asked at least twice for Peters to not to touch him. That prompted one teacher to write, 'Dr. Peters's reaction was not what I would want any student to experience from an administrator in our building.'

When later shown the video of the altercation and asked to respond, Peters said, 'It looks like I'm manhandling a student.'

Peters's personnel file is filled with complaints and concerns regarding his conduct before the March 3 incident as well.

One staff member reported to school officials Kelly had referred to a student as a 'F****** b****;' another claims Peters regularly uses profanity and speaks negatively about his colleagues.

Another staff member wrote she does not send any of her students to see Peters in fear he will treat them poorly.

In a 2018 statement, one teacher documented Peters often used the 'f-word.' Other documents back up that statement, claiming Peters openly shared with staff his frequent use of profanity, and that they should just 'let him know if it bothers them, and he will stop.'

The 2018 statement goes on to say Peters made vulgar remarks about women, as well as gave the teacher 'the finger' every encounter she and Peters had. The following school year the teacher wrote she felt like she needed to cut off communication with Peters and find ways to not see him at school.

In a December 2019 evaluation, West Fargo officials noted Peters's use of language and said he must remain aware of what is and is not acceptable.

However, in Peters most recent evaluation officials say Peters 'lacks the ability and competency' to effectively work for West Fargo Schools.

Peters was put on paid administrative leave on March 4. Peters chose to later submit his resignation which was accepted at Monday night's board meeting.

We called Peters today, but he says at this time he will not be commenting.