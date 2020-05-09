EXCLUSIVE: Man talks after having gun pointed at him and his daughter

Elias Chavez and his 12-year-old daughter were walking out of their Southport Heights apartment building when Chavez said they encountered their neighbor, 24-year-old Hayden Bollinger, standing by his garage. He was waving and trying to talk to Chavez's daughter.

“He’s catcalling her, so I turn around," said Chavez. "He's calling my daughter, so she kinda runs a little ahead of me.”

Chavez said he approached Bollinger, and immediately knew something was wrong.

“He gets right up in my face and I can smell the alcohol on him and his eyes look like he's just wasted,” explained Chavez.

Chavez said after seeing the state that the man was in he decided it wasn't worth it, and started walking away.

“All I hear is 'Hey, hey' so by the time I turn around he has an AR-15 rifle. He has that on the side of him," said Chavez. "He cocked the rifle back and pointed it right at me.”

That’s when, Chavez said, his life flashed before his eyes.

“I just took off running. My daughter was just shaking and I told her to go, go, go. Run towards the garage. She hid in there," Chavez said. "I didn't want to get near her just in case he did start shooting, it wasn't both of us that got shot. It was just me.”

Chavez said he told his daughter to run as far as she could and call the police.

“I was trying to cut corners," said Chavez. "I'm like, this guy had a rifle. An AR-15. We’re not going to outrun it. All we can do is cut corners and try to get as far as we can away from him.”

Thankfully, Chavez said, moments later they were reunited

“She was shaking and crying telling me 'Sorry, Dad. I'm sorry this guy had to do this to me.'”

Fargo Police arrested Bollinger after searching for him for more than 4 hours.

Chavez said he’s relieved to know that his attacker is behind bars and out of their apartment building.

“I still think about it," Chavez said. "How fast things can happen. How fast someone's life can change.”

Bollinger has yet to be formally charged. A mugshot of Bollinger is not yet available.

