EPA expands list of disinfectants to use against coronavirus

(Gray News) - The Environmental Protection Agency has expanded its list of disinfectants that have qualified for use against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The list contains nearly 200 additional products, including 40 new products that went through the agency’s expedited review process.

“During this pandemic, it’s important that people can easily find the information they’re looking for when choosing and using a surface disinfectant,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

The EPA says that while the products on the list haven’t been specifically tested against this strain of coronavirus, they are expected to be effective because they have been tested and proven effective on either a harder-to-kill virus or a

similar human coronavirus.

The list also now contains each product’s active ingredient and the amount of time the surface should remain wet to be effective.

The full list, which the EPA says is now sortable and easier to use, is available on the agency’s website.

