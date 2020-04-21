Driver survives after car plunges into Grand Marais Creek

A 21-year-old man is safe after his car wound up in a creek over the weekend, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Sunday evening, just before 7. Officials were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on County Road 19 near 420th Ave SW. It was reported that a car went off the roadway and was submerged in Grand Marais Creek.

When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered the vehicle partially submerged in the water.

The driver, identified as Zachary Markovich, of East Grand Forks, was able to escape the vehicle without any injuries.

No further information has been released.