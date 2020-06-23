Driver seriously injured in rollover

The driver of a semi was seriously injured in a rollover northeast of Ashley, North Dakota Monday afternoon. Authorities say 60 year old Christopher Bauer of Ellendale, North Dakota was hurt and had to be

flown to an Aberdeen, South Dakota for treatment.

Investigators say the Mack truck was traveling northbound on a narrow stretch of roadway. A line of traffic was traveling south bound when the Mack truck met the vehicles. Due to the dry conditions, a large amount of dust was in the air reducing visibility. The Mack truck ran off the roadway and entered the east ditch, rolled onto the passenger side and came to rest in the slough of the east ditch. The crash is under the investigation of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

