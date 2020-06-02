Driver on the run after crashing into I-29 median barrier

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who crashed into a cable median barrier on I-29 in Fargo and then ditched the car and ran.

Troopers say the GMC Yukon was heading north on I-29 near 19th Ave. N. when the vehicle left the road, entered the median and struck the cable median barrier.

It happened around 12:40 Tuesday morning.

They say after striking approximately .15 miles of cable barrier, the GMC came to rest on the northbound median shoulder, upright.

Troopers say the suspect fled before they arrived.

Fargo Police, NDSU Police, Fargo Fire and the Cass Sheriff's office helped search the area for the driver.

They say it does not appear the driver was injured in the crash.

After the crash, the owner of the vehicle was contacted, and the owner reported the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the night from an address in Fargo.

The incident remains under investigation by the NDHP.

