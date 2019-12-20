Advertisement

Lidgerwood superintendent says driver of school bus hit by train has resigned

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Dec. 20, 2019 at 5:07 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The driver of a school bus in Lidgerwood, North Dakota that was hit by a train with students onboard is resigning.

Michael Skroch, 69, tendered his resignation letter Friday and the school district believes it was the best decision, according to Lidgerwood Public Schools Superintendent Mark Weston.

Before classes began Friday morning, students and teachers held a prayer.

“We believe in the power of prayer. We're praying for them. We want them to make sure their children are okay,” Weston said. “Maybe a couple days after an accident you have blurred vision, or you have a headache, or something doesn't feel right.”

They were praying for the 18 students and driver onboard the school bus that was hit on the rear Thursday night as it was crossing the railroad tracks.

Four of the kids were transported to the hospital and a 16-year-old girl was flown by helicopter to a Fargo hospital.

Weston said he doesn’t know her condition and he couldn’t hold back tears during our interview.

“We'll get through it, a lot of emotion,” Weston said.

Weston remembered the 69-year-old driver hugging a student Friday morning.

“It was an emotional hug, so vivid to me. Thank you,” Weston said before ending the interview.

The crash also took an emotional toll on others in the community.

Vicki Heley had five grandchildren on the bus.

“A couple of them seen the train coming and tried to brace themselves, and it's tough but it will be okay,” Heley said.

Heley added her grandkids had a hard time falling asleep.

“I'm happy that there was no life-threatening injuries and just thankful today, it hits the community really hard,” Heley said.

North Dakota Highway Patrol stated that once the train struck that bus, it caused the bus to rotate and fall on its passenger, creating chaos inside that bus.

The Dakota Missouri Valley & Western Railway train was traveling at a slow speed.

The youngest person onboard the bus was a 6-year-old girl who wasn’t injured.

There still isn’t any word from North Dakota Highway Patrol on whether any charges will be filed against the bus driver.

Latest News

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

POVnow

Dr. Shelley Lenz, Dem-NPL Candidate For Governor

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Dr. Shelley Lenz joined us for a LIVE interview responding to our topics and answering viewer questions. She’s running for ND Governor in the November election.

News

Driver of Lidgerwood school bus that was hit by train has been charged

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The driver of a school bus that was hit by an oncoming train in Lidgerwood last winter has been charged with aggravated reckless driving.

News

Detroit Lakes teen serving 12 years in prison for killing man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Ronald Wayne Elias Thompson, 19, from Detroit Lakes will serve more than 12 years in prison for killing a 27-year-old man at a graduation party.

News

Cass County Sheriff’s Office employee disciplined after ‘insensitive’ video

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has announced its discipline actions for a jail employee’s video that went viral on social media portraying the derogatory stereotype that Native Americans excessively drink alcohol.

Latest News

News

News - Noon News July 13 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 13 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food- Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon - July 13

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 13

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Coronavirus

499 new COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota

Updated: 5 hours ago
247 people are in the hospital with the virus and 114 of them are in the ICU.

News

Authorities are now restricting part of the Red River

Updated: 5 hours ago
On Sunday, July 12th, at 5:25 pm, Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office was conducting boat patrol on the Red River when they responded to a 911 call for an overturned kayak near the Riverside Dam.