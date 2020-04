One man was rushed to the hospital after he lost control on Hwy. 10 and crashed into a tree.

Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Thursday morning around 6:30.

62-year-old Fortunato Barrera of Texas lost control on a curve in the highway before he went off the road. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Authorities say the roads had snow and ice on them at the time of the crash.