Driver dies following rollover crash east of Enderlin

A 40-year-old woman from Starbuck, Minnesota has died following a crash on Highway 46 east of Enderlin, North Dakota, on Sunday, May 3rd.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a call came in around 5:40 a.m. Sunday, May 3 for a rollover crash.

Troopers say the driver of a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Highway 46 and ran off the road.

The car then struck an approach and entered the north ditch causing it to overturn.

The car landed on it's roof and was partially submerged in water.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene and he body was transported to the medical examiner's office.

NDHP says the crash is still under investigation.

