Driver dies after suffering medical incident and crashing semi in Williams County

A North Dakota man is dead after suffering a medical incident while driving and crashing his semi.

The driver, 51-year-old Franklin Session Jr, was driving along Highway 85 in Williams County when he suffered what is being described as a "medical incident".

The vehicle he was driving, a 2012 Kenworth, then drifted off the roadway and entered a ditch, drove over a berm, and continued through a field until stopping on a prairie trail.

Sessions Jr. was unresponsive when authorities arrived and transported to Mercy Hospital in Williston, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.