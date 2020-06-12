Driver clocked going 132 MPH on interstate near Fargo

Authorities are issuing a reminder to slow down on the roads after a person was clocked going 132 MPH north of Fargo on the interstate.

ND Highway Patrol pulled the driver over and issued a $285 citation on Wednesday, June 10. The speed limit on the interstate is 75 MPH.

This happened during what authorities call the 100 deadliest days of summer, the time period between Memorial day and Labor day when the most deadly crashes happen.

This serves as a reminder that the speed limit is not a suggestion, it is the law.