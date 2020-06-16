MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) There's a big drive-thru food drive Tuesday in south Moorhead.
The Moorhead Rotary Club is sponsoring the event in the parking lot between Concordia's Bogstad apartment buildings just west of 8th Street at 7th Avenue South It runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and benefits Churches United.
Churches United is in special need of the following:
Cooking oil or cooking spray
Canned Tuna or Chicken
Cereal (not high in sugar)
Oatmeal
Bisquick
Potatoes – boxed
Flour
Sugar
Spaghetti Sauce
Hamburger & Tuna Helper
Canned Fruit
Whole Wheat Spaghetti Noodles
Mayonnaise
Syrup for pancakes
Salt and Pepper
Toilet Paper