There's a big drive-thru food drive Tuesday in south Moorhead.

The Moorhead Rotary Club is sponsoring the event in the parking lot between Concordia's Bogstad apartment buildings just west of 8th Street at 7th Avenue South It runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and benefits Churches United.

Churches United is in special need of the following:

Cooking oil or cooking spray

Canned Tuna or Chicken

Cereal (not high in sugar)

Oatmeal

Bisquick

Potatoes – boxed

Flour

Sugar

Spaghetti Sauce

Hamburger & Tuna Helper

Canned Fruit

Whole Wheat Spaghetti Noodles

Mayonnaise

Syrup for pancakes

Salt and Pepper

Toilet Paper

