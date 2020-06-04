Drive-in movies to be offered at Red River Valley Fairgrounds

The Red River Valley Fairgrounds is announcing the start of drive-In movies at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

Beginning Monday, June 8th, the Fairgrounds will host a drive-In movie beginning at 7 pm.

Drive-In movies will be shown on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

The gates will open at 6 pm each night of the Drive-In movie with the movie beginning at 7 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase.

The Drive-In movie for Monday, June 8th is The Lion King, for Wednesday, June 10th Avengers Infinity War and Saturday, June 13th Avengers Endgame.

Red River Valley Fair General Manager Cody Cashman says this is a great opportunity for families to enjoy a night out and is a safe activity for everyone to take part in with all the guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive-in movies are being presented by Cass County Electric Cooperative.