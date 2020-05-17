Drive-In theaters surge during pandemic

Drive-In theaters are seeing a surge around the nation.

Families are itching to get out of the house and social distancing restrictions are making these outdoor theaters a safe place to enjoy a movie.

Classics never go out of style.

"For an early May opening, it was phenomenal for us," Sky-Vu Drive-In Marketing Manager Tom Novak says. "I think that's because people have some time on their hands."

Cabin fever and movies are driving many folks out to the Sky-Vu Drive-In in Warren, Minnesota.

Tom Novak and his family have owned the theater for nearly 50 years.

It's the only drive-in in the Valley within about a 200-mile radius.

"We weren't expecting huge crowds because we just don't know what to expect with the pandemic," he says. "We still think some people are scared to go out, which is understandable."

Novak says, they don't typically see big crowds this time of year with the weather and kids still in school.

But, with traditional theaters on lockdown because of the pandemic, drive-ins pose as a safer option for movie-goers.

"I'm convinced we can successfully keep people six feet apart," Novak says. "You hear that number all the time, try and stay six feet apart. Social distancing, in my opinion, is very easy at the Sky-Vu."

They're taking precautions like everyone else--employees wearing masks, limited numbers in the snack bar and adding more bathrooms.

"We are trying to keep people in their cars, at least for the time being. Quite frankly with it still being a little cool and chilly out, that's not that difficult."

It's only been a week since the opening.

Novak is hopeful for a spike in crowds this summer and this blast from the past will have a bright future.

Novak adds to see a movie, it's $9 for adults and $6 for kids. He hopes by next weekend the Sky-Vu will have a showing every night.

