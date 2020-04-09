Drekker Brewing teams up to help out the service industry

More than 19,000 people have filed for unemployment in North Dakota since the Coronavirus outbreak. Bars, restaurants, and hotels have been hit the hardest leading the unemployment claims.

"You don't have income. It’s hard to pay your bills,” said Whitney Myhra, Brand Manager at Drekker Brewing Company. "Those are things you rely on. Rely on seeing your regular customers and maybe getting those additional tips and things like that."

Drekker Brewing Company in Fargo is making sure those in the service sector aren't forgotten. They teamed up with the online magazine, Fargo Underground, to raise money for those out of work, by doing what they do best: brewing beer.

“They've been such a support for us and we want to make sure we can give back in their greatest time of need,” Myhra said.

This is part of a global effort called “All Together” where breweries are making beers and donating all the proceeds to local service industry workers.

"I'm hoping that people are realizing how important these service industry workers are and what they mean to their day to day life,” said Myhra.

Myhra said the "All Together" beer is an easy-drinking IPA. It will be available at Drekker Brewing Company and at retailers at the end of April.

"The goal is to just help them catch up, or maybe once things kind of get back to normal, just give them some comfort,” added Myhra. “Maybe even they can spend it on something fun for themselves."

Myhra said several service industry workers have already signed up to receive aid from the fund. The form is completely anonymous and open to those in the F-M area.

In addition, Fargo Underground has set up a virtual tip jar, where you can download directly to your favorite bartender or server.

To find out more information about All Together beer and the virtual tip jar, click here.