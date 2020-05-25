Dozen new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another 12 COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the death toll to 881.

Of the people who died, 717 lived in a nursing home or long-term care facility. Nine deaths are still listed as 'probable' with no positive test on file.

745 new cases have been reported in the state, bringing the total case count to 21,315.

605 people are in the hospital and 248 of them are in the ICU.

14,816 cases are listed as recovered.

Find more information under the 'related links' section of this story.