Downtown Fargo businesses discuss reopening

With the state planning to reopen Friday, businesses in downtown Fargo are talking about what's next.

Many of them say they don't plan to open their doors for a few weeks in fear of spreading COVID-19.

Several businesses say customers will be required to wear masks and some restaurants will only be taking reservations.

"We haven't set a date for reopening, but we are making some plans, I would say gathering information after looking at the guidelines for reopening," said Michelle Cody, Fly Fitness Studio Director.

Some companies say they've ordered laser thermometers just in case.