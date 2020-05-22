Downtown Fargo Street Fair rescheduled for later in the summer

The 45th Annual Downtown Street Fair has been postponed. The new dates are Thursday, August 13 through Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Street fair vendors have been contacted and it is still being determined if there are enough vendors available on the new dates to hold an event.

The decision was made by the Board of Directors of the Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) after careful consideration of North Dakota Smart Restart large gathering protocols, CDC Guidance for large gatherings along with Reopening Guide for Event Professionals.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” said Melissa Brandt, President and CEO of the DCP. “We’re all hungry for community togetherness. We are taking this step with great hope that the risk-level from the COVID-19 virus lessens over the next couple months. Our organization relies heavily on this event, as do many of our locally-owned downtown businesses.”

The DCP is committed to following all state and CDC guidelines, and is planning ahead for compliance by re-imagining food service and entertainment aspects of the fair.

Brandt has secured members for a recently launched Downtown Street Fair Task Force, which is charged with prioritizing public health and successful planning of a safe event. Task force members include

representatives from:

● Cass County Public Health

● Fargo Fire Department

● Fargo Police Department

● Fargo City Planning, Engineering

● Street Fair Vendors

● Infectious Disease

● Downtown Business Owners

● Downtown Community Partnership Board of Directors

● Business Improvement District

“We are optimistic that rescheduling the Downtown Fargo Street Fair gives us more time to make adjustments to accommodate public health guidelines,” said Mike Erickson, DCP Board Chair and Executive Director of Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and Facilities & Support Services at Sanford Health. “Things are changing fast and the diverse expertise on our task force will allow us to stay on top of the evolving situation and create the best possible experience for the Fargo-Moorhead community.”

The Downtown Fargo Street Fair has occurred every summer since its inception in 1975.